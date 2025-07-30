Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neill celebrates his try against Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways last weekend with a 28-18 victory over Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a cliché we media types often overuse, but it did feel like a game of two halves.

Wigan were 16-0 up at half-time and looked firmly in their groove, back to their best, with their ruthless defence keeping the Dragons at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Joel Tomkins’ side fought their way back into the contest in the second half and scored three converted second half tries compared to Wigan’s two.

Warriors coach Matt Peet was fair in his post-match assessment. There was a lot to like about the first half display, physical with their intent in defence, and fluid with the ball in hand. But in the second half, there seemed to be a dip. They didn’t finish sets as well as they did in the first half, and a couple of tries conceded could have been prevented.

But overall, a win is a win. I’d have taken a one-point victory last week, just collect the two points and head into the break on the back of a win. The Warriors got the job done.

The reigning Super League champions do not have a game this weekend due to Super League’s split in fixtures over Round 20, and it is probably fair to say the mini break has come at the right time for Wigan, whose injuries have gone slightly under the radar in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just about star man Bevan French (calf) being out, either. Jai Field was unavailable for the Catalans clash through head injury protocols, Abbas Miski is still sidelined with his knee injury, Jack Farrimond has missed a couple of games with a hamstring injury, and the Warriors have also been without, arguably, their starting front-rowers in Sam Walters (fibula) and Luke Thompson (calf).

If you take a halfback, winger and two middles out of any side, it would be incredibly difficult to maintain the high standards we all – and themselves – live and die by.

Let’s not forget, Wigan are still in second place in the table, just two points behind league leaders Hull KR, who face Salford Red Devils in Round 20 this weekend.

Have Wigan been at their best in recent months? No. Do we know that? Yeah. Do the players and coaches know that? Yeah. But there’s no cause for concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s take a little look at the stats, shall we? The Warriors have lost five league games this season. At this point in 2023, they’d lost six league games, and they went on to win the Grand Final. At this stage last season, they’d lost four league games and went on to win the Grand Final.

Teams have good runs, and teams have below-par runs. It’s the peaks and valleys of a Super League season. It’s competitive, which is what we all, as fans of the game, want, right?

Let’s hope the players can enjoy a well-earned rest this week and some time off with their families, and come back feeling fresh and raring to attack the business end of the season, starting with next Friday’s trip to Warrington Wolves. Hopefully, we can get some bodies back in the coming weeks, too.

Finally, I’ll finish my column on the big news of the week, which is Super League expanding to 14 teams for 2026 and beyond. It’s obviously sparked plenty of debate...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Personally, I don’t mind the competition expanding with two more clubs coming into the competition, but I have some concerns regarding the player pool. I guess that’s where the new quota rules come in handy for some clubs, who will be able to sign up to 10 non-federation trained players each from next year.

I actually like the idea of a 14-team competition, with the main reason being an end to loop fixtures, which I don’t think anybody is a fan of. It seems like Wigan have played Warrington every other month for the last decade.

It’s going to be interesting to see which Championship clubs are admitted into the top flight, with the likes of Toulouse Olympique, York Knights, Bradford Bulls, Oldham and London Broncos making their Super League ambitions clear in recent months.

It’s certainly going to be an important couple of months in the world of rugby league as the British game looks to enter a(nother) new era!