Wigan Warriors column: Super League’s new quota ruling - good, bad or indifferent?

Bevan French (left) and Jai Field (right) celebrate a try for Wigan Warriors

Super League’s quota regulations are reportedly set to change ahead of next season, which could have sizeable ramifications on the entire competition.

Super League clubs have been informed they can now have ten non-federation-trained quota players from 2026, a three-player increase from the current seven in place, according to All Out Rugby League.

There debate about whether to tweak the quota rule has been ongoing for around a year now. Initially, there was talk of overseas players who have played in the Super League for a certain period, believed to be five years, given an exemption on the quota.

But that’s no longer the case, according to All Out Rugby League, who report that Super League clubs will now be allowed 10 overseas players in their squad from next year.

The increase in overseas talent has been mainly due to concerns over the size of the current domestic player pool and whether there is enough elite talent to cover all 12 Super League clubs (or even 14 Super League clubs, which is a topic for another day!).

As with anything, let’s weigh up the possible pros and cons of Super League’s latest quota ruling.

The new ruling would no doubt be welcomed by the majority of Super League clubs, some of whom don’t produce as many homegrown players as the likes of Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

Will it strengthen Super League as a competition? It should do, given that clubs will be able to sign more players from the NRL.

Gone are the days of bringing players of the calibre of Jamie Lyon, Trent Barrett and Danny Buderus to Super League. The salary cap difference between Super League and the NRL is simply too much at present.

However, we have seen some great young players come over in recent years. Wigan stars Bevan French and Jai Field were only young during their time in the NRL, and they’ve become household names in Super League, as has Lachlan Lam, Edwin Ipape, etc, etc.

On the whole, it’s a rule that should improve the standard of the competition across all 12 clubs, provided they make the right signings and are sensible with their salary cap spend.

There could also be gains to be had for the Championship and League 1, too, with the better player pool filtering down to the lower divisions.

A number of clubs have already started recruitment for 2026 and beyond. Hull FC have already completed the signing of Samoa powerhouse Sam Lisone from Leeds Rhinos, for example.

What are the potential negatives? Well, it could lead to clubs stacking their squads with non-federation-trained players, which would be to the detriment of homegrown players and the England national team, as well as increasing the clubs’ ancillary costs for quota players.

From a Wigan perspective, would anything change too much? You suspect not. The reigning Super League champions aren’t even up to full quota at present following the retirement of Willie Isa in pre-season.

Wigan’s current quota spots: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Bevan French, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago.

There are four clubs in Super League history that have won the Grand Final – Wigan, St Helens, Leeds and Bradford. What do they all have in common? Every single one of those teams has been underlined by a plethora of homegrown talent.

You speak to Warriors boss Matt Peet whenever there is an injury, and he automatically refers to their pathway. It’s quite rare for Wigan to recruit mid-season under Peet’s reign, which made their cross-code coup of Christian Wade all the more surprising!

Time will only tell whether Super League’s new quota rules will be a positive or negative, but let’s hope it doesn’t have too much of an impact on every club being responsible for bringing through academy products.

Anyway, Peet’s Warriors will aim to return to winning ways on Friday night when they host Huddersfield Giants at the Brick Community Stadium following a defeat to Leigh Leopards last time out.

It was quite an encouraging first half display against Leigh, but the Leopards were white-hot in the second half and deserved the victory. Four wins out of six straight away games on the road, which isn’t bad, especially when Wigan aren’t playing anywhere near their potential.

It’ll be good to return to the Brick this weekend. It feels like forever since we were there, and what a night we have in store, with a celebration for Sir Billy Boston and the Armed Forces planned. It’ll be a tough test against a Huddersfield side who have shown what they’re capable of in recent weeks, but Wigan will still be overwhelming favourites, with home advantage, and a big crowd, behind them.

Make sure you get your ticket if you haven’t done so already, because it is sure to be a special night celebrating the legacy of Sir Billy Boston, who has become the first player to be knighted for his services to rugby league.

And it’d be remiss of me not to pass on my congratulations to the Warriors Women, who retained their Nines crown last weekend, whilst not conceding a single point. Something special is happening right in front of our eyes with Denis Betts’ side.

It is scary to think that Wigan’s spine could feature Grace Banks, Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe for the next 15 years. The three of them are immensely talented already, despite being so early on in their careers. It would be quite fitting to see those three Wiganers representing England on the international stage at some point in the near future.