Wigan Warriors complete the signing of Tyler Dupree- while another player departs the club

The prop, who made his senior England debut earlier this year, has signed a four-year deal with the club after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Salford.

Meanwhile, the agreement sees Brad Singleton depart Wigan to make an immediate move in the opposite direction, after already agreeing to join the Red Devils in 2024.

On joining the Warriors, Dupree said: “First of all I want to thank Salford for giving me the opportunity to get back into Super League and helping find the level I like to play at.

Tyler Dupree

"To the fans for taking me in and supporting me, as a nobody really, and for helping me become what I am now.

“I’m absolutely made up to join Wigan, it’s a great club with great history and great ambition to go forward for the future. I’m really excited for times ahead.”

Born in Halifax, Dupree started his career with Leeds, but never made a senior appearance for the Rhinos.

Following impressive spells with Oldham and Widnes in the Championship, the 23-year-old was signed by Salford.

During his time with the Red Devils he had made 31 appearances in Super League, including 19 this season.

On the deal to bring Dupree to the DW Stadium, Matty Peet said: “Tyler will bring a strong running no nonsense style to our forward pack.