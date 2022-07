This means the Round 21 fixture against the Robins, at the DW Stadium, will change dates for a second time.

The game was set to be played on Sunday July 31, but has now been moved forward to Thursday July 28 (K.O. 8pm).

Meanwhile, the date of Wigan’s Round 22 meeting with Warrington has not been changed, and will still be played on August 5.