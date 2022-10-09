Wigan Warriors confirm Jake Wardle signing while two players depart
Wigan Warriors have completed the signing of Jake Wardle from Huddersfield Giants.
The 23-year-old centre, who has also spent time on loan with Warrington Wolves, joins the club on a three-year deal.
In 62 Super League appearances, Wardle has scored 22 tries.
On the move head Coach Matty Peet said: “We have high expectations for Jake and look forward to welcoming him and his family into our Club.
"He is a player we have admired throughout his development and he is a credit to the Huddersfield Giants Academy. We are confident that he will be a great fit for Wigan.”
Halifax-born Wardle is an England international having made his try-scoring debut in a win over the Combined Nations All Stars earlier this year.
He also featured in England Knights’ win over France last weekend.
Meanwhile, Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby both move in the opposite direction on permanent deals, and will link-up with Ian Watson’s side ahead of the 2023 campaign.