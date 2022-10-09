The 23-year-old centre, who has also spent time on loan with Warrington Wolves, joins the club on a three-year deal.

In 62 Super League appearances, Wardle has scored 22 tries.

On the move head Coach Matty Peet said: “We have high expectations for Jake and look forward to welcoming him and his family into our Club.

Jake Wardle

"He is a player we have admired throughout his development and he is a credit to the Huddersfield Giants Academy. We are confident that he will be a great fit for Wigan.”

Halifax-born Wardle is an England international having made his try-scoring debut in a win over the Combined Nations All Stars earlier this year.

He also featured in England Knights’ win over France last weekend.