Wigan Warriors confirm the departure of Zak Hardaker with immediate effect

The 30-year-old has left the Club with immediate effect, to enable him to return to his family base in Yorkshire to pursue career opportunities closer to home.

Hardaker signed for the club in May 2018 and made his debut the following season.

Wigan Warriors Executive Director, Kris Radlinski, said: “Zak Hardaker is a hugely talented player, universally liked by teammates and staff.

“Everybody at Wigan Warriors has done everything they could to provide him with the platform he needed to shine at the highest level.