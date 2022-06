Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Nicholson made his Wigan debut against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium back in May, marking it with a brace.

Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “We are disappointed that Matty has decided to take a different pathway than the one presented here. We wish him all the best for the future and hope to see him fulfil his potential.”