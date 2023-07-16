Wigan Warriors confirm the signing of Adam Keighran for the 2024 season

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the club, and will link-up with Matty Peet’s side following the completion of the current season.

Keighran can be utilised in a number of positions, including centre, stand-off and hooker.

On joining the Warriors, the versatile Australian said: “My family and I are looking forward to the next two years at Wigan.

“I’m eager to continue learning and improving my game under the staff there, learn the history of the club and hope to add to the success the club already has.”

Keighran started his career at Penrith Panthers, and represented the club in the New South Wales Cup, where he was picked as one of the two centres of the year.

After making the move to New Zealand Warriors, he was handed his first grade debut in round one of the 2019 season.

He later joined Sydney Roosters where he made 17 NRL appearances.

Keighran joined Catalans Dragons ahead of the current campaign, and has represented the club on 17 occasions, scoring five tries on assisting nine.

On the club’s latest addition, Peet said: “We are excited to welcome Adam and his family to Wigan.

“His form for Catalans has been excellent this season and I look forward to working with him. He will bring athleticism and a high skill level to our back line.”

