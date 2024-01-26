News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors confirm time change for opening Super League round

Wigan Warriors have confirmed a change to their kick-off time for the opening Super League match against Castleford Tigers.
By Josh McAllister
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT
The round one Super League tie at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will now kick-off at the later time of 5:30pm, having originally been scheduled for 3:00pm.

Matt Peet’s side face Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC on Friday, January 26 and Sunday, February 4 respectively in their pre-season schedule before getting their title-defending campaign underway against Craig Lingard’s Tigers on Saturday, February 17.

