Wigan Warriors confirm time change for opening Super League round
Wigan Warriors have confirmed a change to their kick-off time for the opening Super League match against Castleford Tigers.
The round one Super League tie at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will now kick-off at the later time of 5:30pm, having originally been scheduled for 3:00pm.
Matt Peet’s side face Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC on Friday, January 26 and Sunday, February 4 respectively in their pre-season schedule before getting their title-defending campaign underway against Craig Lingard’s Tigers on Saturday, February 17.