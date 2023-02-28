The new NRL season gets underway this week.
Penrith Panthers have won the competition in the last two seasons, but other clubs will be dreaming of Grand Final success heading into the campaign.
There are a number of Wigan connections across the league, including both former players and coaches.
Here are some of those who are involved this season:
1. Oliver Gildart
Former Wigan centre Oliver Gildart has joined the Dolphins ahead of their inaugural season in the NRL. The 26-year-old, who won two Super League Grand Finals with the Warriors, made the move over to Australia last season, but struggled for game time with Wests Tigers, and ultimately ended up on loan with the Sydney Roosters.
Photo: Emily Barker
2. Ryan Sutton
Ryan Sutton has joined Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the upcoming campaign. The former Wigan prop initially moved to the NRL in 2019, when he joined Canberra Raiders.
Photo: Albert Perez
3. John Bateman
John Bateman has returned to the NRL to join Wests Tigers. Despite his Warriors exit being announced on Boxing Day, the 29-year-old has only just arrived in Australia due to visa delays.
Photo: Gareth Copley
4. Jackson Hastings
Jackson Hastings spent two seasons with the Warriors before returning home to Australia last year. After a singular campaign with Wests Tigers, he has now joined Newcastle Knights.
Photo: Matt King