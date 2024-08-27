Wigan Warriors contracts: How long every first-team player has on their current deals

By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 14:58 BST
With four games remaining of the regular Super League season, three players at Wigan Warriors are known to be without contracts beyond the 2024 campaign.

Rising youngster Jacob Douglas became the latest to secure his future with the club, with the Warriors triggering the one-year extension option for 2025. Here’s a look at all the current contract situations at Wigan.

1. Here is every known contract situation at Wigan Warriors

. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The Australian full-back signed a new four-year contract earlier in January, running to the end of 2027

2. Jai Field

The Australian full-back signed a new four-year contract earlier in January, running to the end of 2027 Photo: Bernard Platt

The Lebanon international also penned a new four-year deal in January, until the end of the 2027 Super League season

3. Abbas Miski

The Lebanon international also penned a new four-year deal in January, until the end of the 2027 Super League season Photo: Dean Williams

The Australian joined Wigan on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 campaign from Catalans Dragons

4. Adam Keighran

The Australian joined Wigan on a two-year deal ahead of the 2024 campaign from Catalans Dragons Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

