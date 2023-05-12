Wigan Warriors defeated by 12-man Leeds Rhinos in a disappointing evening at the DW Stadium

Despite leading at the break and holding a man advantage, Matty Peet’s were unable to come away with the two points following a poor second half display.

Tries from Abbas Miski, Bevan French and Iain Thornley were nothing more than consolations on what was another disappointing evening for the Warriors.

Toby King had the first real opportunity of the evening, but lost the ball as he attempted to power his way over the line.

Wigan Warriors were defeated by Leeds Rhinos

The Warriors continued to pile pressure on the Leeds defence, which eventually resulted in a try for Miski in the 17th minute.

After a well worked move, Joe Shorrocks fired a pass to the winger, who finished in the right corner.

Wigan’s second of the night came shortly after the first, with French showing grit and determination to find a way over to make it 12-0.

Peet’s side were able to extend further through a successful Harry Smith penalty following a cheap error from the Rhinos.

Moments later, the visitors pulled one back against the run of play.

Harry Newman made a great interception, before running 60 metres to the try line, with the Warriors unable to catch him.

The Rhinos’ job was seemingly made more difficult following a red card just before the break.

Zane Tetevano was sent off for a late and high tackle on Harry Smith.

With the halfback needing a check, Cade Cust made his return to action following a spell on the sidelines.

Despite being down to 12-men, Leeds scored the first try of the second half, with Tom Holroyd forcing his way over to make it 14-12.

Another soon followed, with Richie Myler giving Rohan Smith’s side the lead.

A loose ball was quickly collected by the Rhinos, after Smith had allowed a high quick to bounce.

Just before the hour mark, Wigan levelled the scores through Thornley, who crossed in the left corner.

Things didn’t remain that way for long, as Leeds quickly edged their way back in front.

Newman made another interception inside his own half before sprinting 60 metres to the try line.

They extended their lead further heading into the last 10 minutes, with both Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith going over for simple tries.

French was sent to the sin-bin in the final moments of the game, as Liam Tindall rounded off the Rhinos victory with a last minute try to make it 40-18 at full time.

Following last week’s poor display against Hull FC, it proved to be another frustrating night for the Warriors.

Despite Tetevano’s red card, Wigan looked like the side who were a man down.

They will have to quickly pick themselves up ahead of next weekend’s Challenge Cup tie against the same opposition.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Iain Thornley, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Kai Pearce-Paul, Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill.

