Wigan Warriors defeated by Hull KR in their Super League opener at Craven Park

It was an afternoon to forget for Matty Peet’s side, with errors proving costly at a lively Craven Park.

Shaun Kenny-Dowell went over for a hat-trick for the home side, on an afternoon where the Warriors were far from their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR took the lead after only four minutes, with Ryan Hall diving over in space in the left corner.

Wigan Warriors started their season away to Hull KR

The move started from a superb break from Lachlan Coote, who successfully added the extras for Willie Peters’ side.

Wigan quickly responded, with Liam Marshall pulling one back after getting on the end of a superb chip from Harry Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another try soon followed, as Jai Field produced a one-handed finish in the right corner to give Peet’s side an 8-6.

From a high kick, Kai Pearce-Paul tapped the ball back to Toby King, who provided the assist for the fullback.

The lead was then extended further just after the midway point of the first half.

A short grubber kick from Cade Cust was collected gratefully by Pearce-Paul, with the 21-year-old making no mistake with the grounding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was once again unable to add the extras, leaving the Warriors only six points ahead.

Rovers took full advantage of this, and levelled the scores on the half hour mark, with Kenny-Dowall crossing on the left side and Coote adding the extras.

Just before the break, the home side edged their way in front, as Jordan Abdull kicked a drop-goal on the buzzer.

Shortly after the restart, the Robins extended their lead through Kane Linnett, with the try coming after errors from both Cust and Toby King in the build-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite missing the conversion, Coote soon made amends with a successful penalty to make it 19-12.

The Warriors’ woes got worse just before the hour-mark, with Morgan Smithies sent to the sin-bin for a late hit.

Rovers made the most of their temporary man advantage, with Kenny-Dowall claiming his second of the afternoon.

Heading into the final 10 minutes, Wigan pulled one back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marshall broke quickly down the left side, before passing inside to Wardle, who marked his debut with a try.

It proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as moments later the Kenny-Dowall completed his hat-trick to secure the victory to the Robins.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Liam Byrne, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries: Marshall (9’), Field (15’), Pearce-Paul (22’)

Conversions: Smith (0/3)