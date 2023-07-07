Wigan Warriors defeated on golden point by Wakefield Trinity in thriller at Belle Vue

After taking the game to extra time with a late penalty, Will Dagger was also on hand to score the winning drop-goal, to give the home side a 27-26 victory.

Jai Field was among the scorers for the Warriors, with the fullback going over for a brace, which included a sensational long-ranged effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a couple of opportunities for both sides during the early stages, Trinity took the lead after 10 minutes.

Wigan Warriors were defeated in golden point by Wakefield Trinity

The ball was worked well to the right side, creating space for Tom Lineham to finish in the corner.

This came shortly after the Warriors had lost Ethan Havard through injury, with the prop limping off the field.

Just after the midway point of the first half, Matty Peet’s side pulled level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Field caught the ball inside his own half from a Wakefield kick, and accelerated into open space- running 80 metres to the line, courtesy of his quick feet and a couple of clever dummies.

Shortly after that, Wigan added another to take the lead.

From a scrum, Bevan French dashed through a gap in the Trinity line to add his name to the scoresheet.

Like the first, Harry Smith was on hand to successfully add the extras, to make it 12-6.

The lead didn’t last for long, as the home side quickly got themselves back into it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pass from French was intercepted by Lee Kershaw, who ran 80 metres to go over in the left corner.

Dagger was also able to make it two out of two, as the sides headed into the break level.

Shortly after the restart, Field put the Warriors back in front, with his pace once again proving deadly against Mark Applegarth’s side.

Wigan extended their lead just after the 50-minute mark.

A high kick from Smith was palmed down by Abbas Miski into the path of Liam Marshall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After collecting the ball, the winger used a quick change of direction to find a way over.

Things didn’t remain that way for long, with momentum suddenly swinging in Wakefield’s favour.

After pulling one back through Renouf Atoni, they quickly added another through Jai Whitbread to take the lead.

Once again, there was another twist.

A break from Junior Nsemba gave the Warriors strong field position close to the Trinity line, with the defence just about stopping the 19-year-old from powering his way over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the following set, Peet’s side worked the ball to the right side, opening up space for Toby King to go over.

After missing his previous two attempts, Smith was able to successfully add the extras to put Wigan narrowly ahead.

With seconds left on the clock, there was yet more drama.

A Trinity penalty was successfully converted by Dagger to take the game to golden point at 26-26.

After keeping his cool at the end of normal time, the stand-off also stepped during the additional period of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Wigan error allowed Wakefield to make metres near the posts, with the ball eventually being played back to Dagger, who kicked the winning drop-goal.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Iain Thornley, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Junior Nsemba, Patrick Mago, Cade Cust.