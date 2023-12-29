Wigan Warriors deliver ‘fantastic experience’ with community sessions this festive season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alongside their successful ‘Night under the Lights’ at Robin Park Arena that saw close to 2,000 supporters in attendance, the Warriors squad have been out into the community and local schools over the festive season.
New recruit Luke Thompson was among those to visit Standish Community High School in December alongside the likes of Tiaki Chan, Sam Walters, Tom Forber and Harvie Hill.
The group delivered a rugby league training session, including several games with a group of Year 7 boys.
“It’s good, I always enjoy doing this sort of stuff and giving back,” prop forward Thompson said.
“The other week we went back to my old school, which was good. The kids love it as well and I remember when I was a kid, players came to school and you loved it.
“Standish is a good school, a few lads have come out of it; George Williams and Jack Welsby for example. They love their rugby here, so it’s good.”
Discussing the session, PE teacher Mr Barker commented: “The kids loved it.
“It’s been absolutely fantastic and for them to see their heroes up close, it’s a great experience for the lads and we’re really pleased with it.
“They were great lads as well.
“We work with Wigan quite a bit, they come into our school a lot and the kids are used to seeing the community coaches come in and that’s just topped it off, bringing the lads in to work with them.
“They’re going to be smiling now until the end of the year.
“As soon as we get any mention of players coming here, the kids are buzzing.
"We’re lucky that we have a lot of players come through that school, the likes of Liam Marshall, so we’ve got that connection which is fantastic for the kids.
“The former students come back in whenever they can and it gives the kids a bit of extra motivation to work hard at their schools.
“It’s been a fantastic experience and a big thank you has to go to the club.”