Wigan Warriors deliver ‘fantastic experience’ with community sessions this festive season

Over the course of the last six weeks, the Super League champions have separated into groups of players to spend afternoons out in the local community.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alongside their successful ‘Night under the Lights’ at Robin Park Arena that saw close to 2,000 supporters in attendance, the Warriors squad have been out into the community and local schools over the festive season.

New recruit Luke Thompson was among those to visit Standish Community High School in December alongside the likes of Tiaki Chan, Sam Walters, Tom Forber and Harvie Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group delivered a rugby league training session, including several games with a group of Year 7 boys.

Wigan Warriors delivered a session at Standish Community High School earlier this month

“It’s good, I always enjoy doing this sort of stuff and giving back,” prop forward Thompson said.

“The other week we went back to my old school, which was good. The kids love it as well and I remember when I was a kid, players came to school and you loved it.

“Standish is a good school, a few lads have come out of it; George Williams and Jack Welsby for example. They love their rugby here, so it’s good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the session, PE teacher Mr Barker commented: “The kids loved it.

Tiaki Chan helped deliver a session at Standish Community High School

“It’s been absolutely fantastic and for them to see their heroes up close, it’s a great experience for the lads and we’re really pleased with it.

“They were great lads as well.

“We work with Wigan quite a bit, they come into our school a lot and the kids are used to seeing the community coaches come in and that’s just topped it off, bringing the lads in to work with them.

“They’re going to be smiling now until the end of the year.

Tyler Dupree takes a picture with a young fan

“As soon as we get any mention of players coming here, the kids are buzzing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re lucky that we have a lot of players come through that school, the likes of Liam Marshall, so we’ve got that connection which is fantastic for the kids.

“The former students come back in whenever they can and it gives the kids a bit of extra motivation to work hard at their schools.