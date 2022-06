The former Wigan chairman passed away last month at the age of 81.

A church service will take place at 1.30pm on June 9 at St Mary’s Church in Standishgate, with fans welcome to gather outside to listen.

Prior to that, a cortege will make its way round the DW Stadium at 12.45pm.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funerals have been confirmed for the funeral of Maurice Lindsay