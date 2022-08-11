Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Adshead thought he was just making a regular visit to the DW Stadium to watch Matty Peet’s side, but was given a surprise while he was there.

A team of support workers and companions from Belong at Home and St Cuthberts amateur rugby club arranged for the 74-year-old to see the Challenge Cup up close.

He was also given the chance to personally congratulate the team, including his favourite players Liam Byrne and Ethan Havard.

Wigan fan Peter Adshead was given the chance to hold the Challenge Cup

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accompanying Peter to the match was community carer Paula.

She said: “I enjoyed doing something special with Peter.

“Personal care and help around the home are big parts of my job but it's also about being a friend and doing fun things together.

“It really meant a lot to him, and for me, having the opportunity to go to the match with him and see him having fun is what makes work very rewarding.”

Peter originally hails from Scotland, but became a big Wigan fan after moving to the area with his family in the 1980s.

He said: “The day out was just wonderful. Whenever the Warriors scored, I jumped out of my seat.