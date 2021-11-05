Wigan Warriors director Shaun Wane says player welfare is paramount

Shaun Wane

Wane never took a backward step in more than 150 games at prop or second row for club and country, and his body suffered as a result.

Last month a group of ex-players, including one-time Wigan star, Bobbie Goulding, announced its intention to bring legal action against the sport’s governing body claiming it failed to protect them from the risks of brain damage caused by concussion.

“No one in rugby league wants harm to come to any player,” said the 57-year-old current England coach. “I suffered many, many concussions in my career but we just didn’t know how serious it was in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

“It is only relatively recently we have become aware of it. So, we are doing now what we need to do. The welfare of players now is paramount.

“I wouldn’t want anybody to catch any harm or have any illness. But the only thing we can control is what we do now and that’s look after the players.”

Wane (pictured right) said he couldn’t comment on the recent legal threat, as “it wouldn’t be fair because I don’t know the circumstances of those individuals”.

However, he added: “The game has given me so much.

“Every friend I have, wherever I have travelled, has been through this game. At the end of the day rugby league is a tough sport, I struggle to get out of bed in the morning.