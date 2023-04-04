Wigan Warriors discover Willie Isa suspension decision following appeal
Wigan Warriors have been unsuccessful in their appeal to overturn Willie Isa’s suspension.
The 34-year-old was handed a one match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Contact in last week’s victory over Leigh Leopards.
He will now miss the Good Friday Derby against St Helens after an independent tribunal upheld the original decision.
The official reasoning for the decision stated: “A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”