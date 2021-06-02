Wigan Warriors' Dom Manfredi 'not worrying' about future

Winger Dom Manfredi

The winger has made a successful return to action from a hand problem – the latest blow of an injury-ravaged career which has undoubtedly cost him Test honours.

During the off-season, Manfredi admitted he may quit the sport if he suffers more bad luck.

But right now, the 27-year-old – who is out of contract later this year – is living in the moment and not even contemplating his future.

“I’ve not a clue,” said Manfredi, when asked if he had made a decision on his future.

“I’m not worrying about it at all.

“I just want to stay fit, enjoy my rugby and the rest will take care of itself. I just want to enjoy myself.”

Manfredi, who missed Wigan’s Grand Final charge last year with a minor knee problem, has shown glimpses of his true quality since returning last month.

“I feel like I’m still finding my feet, I feel pretty good but I feel like there’s a lot more to come,” he said.

“I just want to do my best for the team, stay fit and enjoy my rugby.”