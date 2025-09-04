Sam Walters of Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has delivered high praise on Sam Walters and Liam Marshall, both of whom have produced a string of impressive displays in recent weeks.

Walters has made four appearances since returning from a three-month spell on the sidelines with a fractured fibula, and has proven to be an important member of the Warriors’ pack this season.

The 6ft 7in forward has averaged 34 tackles and 13 carries per game over the last month of action, and has become Wigan’s Mr Versatile, being comfortable playing either in the back-row or middle.

"I feel like Sam has had some good credit and a few pats on the back, and rightly so,” said Peet.

"I’m not sure it has gone unnoticed – he’s been good. I think he’s had a few games now, so hopefully it stretches to four or five more, just concentrating on helping him prepare his body and mind to take his performance up to another level.

"He’s an imposing player; he’s got a different stature and carry style, but he is super fit, so he is everywhere, and I think he is quite a unique player, to be honest."

Meanwhile, winger Marshall has only missed two Super League games in 2025, whilst playing through the pain barrier through a period of the season, having put his hand up to help the Warriors at a time when they were down on troops.

The England international has 12 tries and nine assists to his name thus far, including a hat-trick in Wigan’s 40-4 win over Catalans Dragons last time out, but it is perhaps Marshall’s work in the backfield that is most impressive, averaging 154 metres from 19 carries per game this season.

"He’s certainly got a spring in his step at the moment,” said Peet. “There was a period where he was carrying a few knocks, and I think you see that across the league, players are out there playing through the pain barrier, and Liam was willing to put the team first as ever.

"But he seems much looser and back to his normal self around the place, laughing and joking, which normally means you are going to see a good performance at the weekend.”