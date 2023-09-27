News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Wigan Warriors duo up for prestigious awards at annual dinner

Wigan Warriors are up for two prestigious gongs at this season's Steve Prescott Man of Steel awards night.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST
Matty Peet is on the shortlist of four for Coach of the Year, after steering the Warriors to the League Leaders' Shield.

And hooker Brad O'Neill is one of a trio of nominees for the Young Player of the Year.

Warriors head coach Matty Peet and hooker Brad O'Neill are up for awards at the Man of Steel dinnerWarriors head coach Matty Peet and hooker Brad O'Neill are up for awards at the Man of Steel dinner
The Coach of the Year will be determined by a poll of the competition’s 12 head coaches, with Peet hoping for his second victory on the spin.

Adrian Lam, who won the award in 2020 when he steered Wigan Warriors to the Grand Final, is in contention again, as well as Steve McNamara (Catalans Dragons) and Paul Rowley (Salford Red Devils).

O’Neill is joined by two players from Warrington Wolves – second-row Matty Nicholson, and outside back Josh Thewlis.

Halifax-born Nicholson joined the Wolves from Wigan in somewhat controversial circumstances last year.

Both winners will be crowned at at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 10.

