Wigan Warriors receive Foundation of the Year award

Wigan Warriors chairman Professor Chris Brookes has reflected on a successful year for the club’s Community Foundation after it received the Rugby Football League’s Foundation of the Year award.

The award recognises the work and impact across all areas of rugby league development, social impact projects and opportunities that harness the power of rugby league to make a lasting difference in local communities.

The award was presented at half-time of the Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Hull KR on Saturday, October 11.

"Rugby league is a proud sport rooted in our communities – it is also a powerful vehicle for change,” said Warriors chairman Brookes.

“While we rightly celebrate the achievements of our wonderful team on the pitch, an overriding objective of the board, and our CEO Kris Radlinski and head coach Matt Peet, is our club’s community connection and how it works to reduce inequalities.

“I am therefore delighted that the Wigan Warriors Foundation has been appointed Rugby Football League Foundation of the Year 2025.”

The RFL’s Foundation of the Year award recognises the Community Foundation’s staff, volunteers and partners, whose efforts continue to inspire and support people of all ages and backgrounds in the Wigan borough and beyond.

The selection process was led by the RFL development team, who conducted a thorough review of the work done by foundations over the last 12 months. Foundations were evaluated through a structured 100-point scoring system and supporting commentary across 11 categories, each reflecting an important aspect of their contribution to the game and the communities they serve.

“People often forget that the Community Foundation is a self-funded charity,” Brookes continued.

"This is a magnificent achievement and testament to all the hard work of our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to maximise that connection which is so important to us all.

“It has been truly heartwarming to see the smiling faces of young fans taking part in the Foundation camps with participation not just in Wigan, but also across Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cumbria.

“In addition, the groundbreaking work around mental health and suicide prevention has meant that those in greatest need feel more empowered to seek help and support.

“Terry Newton, a personal friend of myself and Kris, as well as one of our most revered players-tragically took his own life in 2010.

“We are therefore proud that by working with the Foundation and valued volunteers, our community garden at Robin Park Arena has been both refurbished and renamed in Terry’s honour.

“This garden is a tranquil place for everyone to enjoy some quiet reflection and contemplation with a memorial wall on which our coaches and players have written their own words and thoughts.

“It is due to these initiatives and others such as our Rugby Memories Group, that the Foundation has been rightly recognised.

"I am honoured to be its Board Chair, and I know that Mike (Danson), our owner, is equally proud of the difference the Foundation is making."

To support the Warriors Community Foundation at any level, email [email protected] to find out more.