Wigan Warriors end of year quiz: Test your knowledge on what happened in 2023

A successful season saw Wigan Warriors crowned Super League champions for the sixth time and lift the League Leaders’ Shield - but how much from the season do you remember?

1 ​Abbas Miski finished as the competition's joint-top try-scorer. How many tries did he score in the Super League season?

​2 Who finished the Super League campaign with the most try-assists with 30?

3 Which player celebrated their 100th club appearance in the final round fixture against Leigh Leopards?

Take on our Wigan Warriors 2023 quiz

4 How many Wigan players won their official debuts for England in the 64-0 mid-season win over France?

5 Who won the Harry Sunderland Trophy in the Grand Final victory over Catalans?

6 How many tries did Liam Marshall score in Super League 2023?

7 Who was named the new Wigan Warriors captain ahead of 2023 following Thomas Leuluai’s retirement from the game?

8 How many Super League appearances did Brad O’Neill enjoy in 2023?

9 Which game recorded the highest attendance across the whole Super League competition at the DW Stadium?

10 How many times did Matt Peet’s side keep their opponents scoreless in 2023?

11 Which player scored their first senior try for Wigan against Leeds?

12 How many hat-tricks did Abbas Miski cross for in Super League 2023?

13 How many points did Harry Smith kick against Hull KR in the semi-final victory?

14 Which team did the club’s reserves beat in the Grand Final at Robin Park Arena?

15 Which Warriors Women’s player became the first to be inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at the end-of-year awards night?

16 Wigan Warriors were also crowned Wheelchair Super League champions - who did they beat and by what score?

17 How many tries did Toby King cross for during his season in cherry and white?

18 The Super League champions have made six signings for 2024 - can you name them all?

19 Wigan will face Penrith Panthers in next year’s World Club Challenge - how many times have the Warriors claimed the title to date?

20 Which player joined Wigan in July and is yet to lose a game for the club?

21 Which player was named the Players' Player and Player of the Year at the club’s awards night?

22 Which ground will Wigan face St Helens in next year’s Magic Weekend event?

23 Former Warriors boss Michael Maguire stepped down from his role as New Zealand’s head coach to take on which new job in November?

24 Which Wigan players were included in this year’s Super League Dream Team?

​25 Former Warriors favourite Harrison Hansen has re-signed with Toulouse for what will be his 21st professional season - how many titles did he win with Wigan?

​

Answers

​

1) 27

2) Bevan French

3) Harry Smith

4) Toby King, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard and Morgan Smithies.

5) Jake Wardle

6) 20

7) Liam Farrell

8) 24

9) Good Friday against St Helens - 24,275

10) 4

11) Junior Nsemba

12) 4

13) 7

14) St Helens

15) Victoria Molyneux

16) Wigan Warriors 50-42 Leeds Rhinos

17) 10

18) Kruise Leeming (Gold Coast Titans), Adam Keighran (Catalans), Tiaki Chan (Catalans), Sam Walters (Leeds), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Sam Eseh (Wakefield)

19) 4

20) Tyler Dupree

21) Abbas Miski

22) Elland Road

23) New South Wales head coach

24) 3 - Liam Farrell, Bevan French & Jake Wardle