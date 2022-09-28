The Wigan Warriors second-rower suffered a knee injury in the game against St Helens at the backend of the regular Super League season.

Despite some initial hope he could feature for England at some stage of the forthcoming tournament, Farrell has now revealed he is completely out of action.

He told Wigan Today: “I’ve got a couple more weeks left in brace, and I’ll go and see the specialist to see what he thinks.

Liam Farrell

"I’m just going through the rehab at the moment, and I’m still ticking over.

"I won’t be playing in the World Cup, things probably haven’t gone to plan.

"I had to make the call with the club’s physios and I had a chat with Waney (Shaun Wane).