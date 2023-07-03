News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' Ethan Havard receives punishment for sin bin offence against Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard has been charged with a Grade B High Tackle.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read

The prop was sent to the sin bin during Friday’s 22-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium.

Havard has been handed a £250 fine for the offence, which occurred just after the hour mark.

The official reasoning stated: “High Tackle – Reckless – tried to tackle but reckless about outcome.”

