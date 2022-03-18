The prop missed the start of the season through injury, but made a try-scoring return against Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium.

After a lot of hard work, Havard admits it was great to be playing alongside his teammates again.

He said: “It feels really good to be back out there after a long time away from the field. It’s always tough to watch when you want to be playing, but I’ve just been taking my time to make sure it was right.

Ethan Havard made a try-scoring return for Wigan Warriors

“There was plenty of hard work. I wanted to come back the best I could be, I just tried to stay consistent with my rehab, and it feels good that I’ve done it. It was good to be playing and being out there with my mates.“Scoring the try topped it off nicely, it felt good to go over. There was obviously more space with them being down to 12. I’d had a little chat with Ollie (Partington) before he passed it, so I was sort of expecting it.”

Havard admits there are things for Wigan to improve on from the game, after they invited some periods of pressure from the Tigers.

He hopes he will able to help the side get another win in the Challenge Cup game against Salford Red Devils next week.

“It felt like we were on top for a lot of the second half,” he added.

“A couple of little errors creeped in and we ended up on the backfoot in a way but the lads put it to bed. It was a good test but we would rather blow them away.

“It’s about staying error free and not coughing up any cheap balls. Sticking to the system, defending hard, and just keeping them out.

“Our eyes are now on the Challenge Cup next week, so it would be good to get out there again and be selected.

“Any minutes I can get right now, I’m happy for. It’s been six months, so I want any chance I can get.”