Wigan Warriors exit Challenge Cup following golden point defeat to Hull KR at Headingley

Brad Schneider kicked the winning drop-goal in additional time to give the Robins an 11-10 victory, meaning they will now face Leigh Leopards at Wembley next month.

Matty Peet’s side played the majority of the second half with 12-men, after Joe Shorrocks was sent off for a challenge on Mikey Lewis.

The Robins opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Louis Senior on the right side.

Wigan Warriors have exited the Challenge Cup

Wigan had dominated the early exchanges, but a Jai Field error when playing the ball provided Willie Peters’ side with good field position- which they were able to make the most of.

Just after the midway point of the first half, the Warriors struck back.

Field opened up some space in the Hull KR line with a couple of clever dummies.

From there, the fullback darted through the gap to the right corner.

Harry Smith was on hand to successfully add the extras to give Peet’s side a 6-4 lead.

As the break approached, Rovers started to apply more pressure onto the Wigan line, but were unable to find the killer pass.

Instead it was the Warriors who extended their lead through a Smith penalty.

Moments after the restart, Wigan found themselves down to 12-men.

Shorrocks, who had only just come on for Willie Isa, was shown a red card for a shoulder to the head of Lewis.

Shortly after, Rovers also lost a man, with Shaun Kenny-Dowall sin-binned for an off the ball challenge on Bevan French.

The Warriors extended their lead further through the resulting penalty.

Just after the hour mark, Hull KR levelled the scores.

Ethan Ryan went over on the left side, before Schneider added the extras with a successful conversion.

As the game entered the latter stages, Peet’s side started to look for a drop-goal.

Their first attempt was poorly executed by French, and was easily blocked by the Rovers defence.

Down the other end, the Robins were also unable to produce a clean effort.

With neither side able to find a breakthrough, the tie went to golden point.

In additional time, Schneider stepped up with the winning drop-goal to send Peters’ side to the final on August 12.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kai Pearce-Paul, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill.