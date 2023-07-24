News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final- in pictures

Wigan Warriors fans got behind the men’s and women’s teams at Headingley on Sunday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

There was disappointment for both sides, as they were knocked out of their respective Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Wigan’s women’s team were defeated by Leeds Rhinos in a well contested opener, while the men lost on golden point to Hull KR.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final.

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final. Photo: Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final.

2. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final. Photo: Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final.

3. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final. Photo: Dean Williams

Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final.

4. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final. Photo: Dean Williams

