Wigan Warriors fans at Headingley for the Challenge Cup semi-final- in pictures
Wigan Warriors fans got behind the men’s and women’s teams at Headingley on Sunday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
There was disappointment for both sides, as they were knocked out of their respective Challenge Cup semi-finals.
Wigan’s women’s team were defeated by Leeds Rhinos in a well contested opener, while the men lost on golden point to Hull KR.
Here are some of the best fan photos:
