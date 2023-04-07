Ben Reid

How good was last week? I’ve got to start with the win at Leigh and a convincing no win at that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I didn’t fancy us going in, and actually thought we’d be on the end of a frustrating defeat. How wrong I was.

There will be a big crowd at the DW Stadium

The opening 10 minutes weren’t great and it took us to concede and receive a sin-bin to give into gear.

From that point on we controlled the game. It was a great defensive display in the first half and an even better attacking display in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of those tries were exceptional. It’s a real shame that from such a great win and performance going into Good Friday, we are looking and talking more about the one big negative – Jai Fields injury.

It’s a real shame. A big loss, one it seems we’ll feel for the next 8-10 weeks.

Bevan French was on the scoresheet in Wigan's last game against St Helens

Add Cust to the injury list, Isa’s suspension, and this week's game seems to be coming at the wrong time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not one for excuses, and I’m still looking forward to the game. But, any team missing a player of Field’s quality, will be less effective.

I think Miski’s performance was one that eased the worries of the fan base until Field returns.

He’s a player who steps in and shows up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The worry for this week and until we hear more on Cust, will be Powell moving into the halves.

I think that does affect our attack in a negative way, and one that does worry me going into such a big game against Saints.

There’s no game bigger than the derby, and no one wants to lose, no matter the situation.

The derby is wide open. I think both sides have gone about their business okay, without looking great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both lost games they shouldn’t and scraped wins in games they expect to win with more ease.

Saints have their issues also, losing Walmsley for a few weeks, which hurts their forward pack some.

Many will think the edge sits with the Champions, but Wigan can hopefully recapture their 2003 vibes.

I don’t think it’ll be that kind of upset, underdog win, as the side we’ll have out, albeit shuffled, will still be capable of winning the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing both sides will need to improve on, is their goal kicking, it could come down to that in the end.

This game means so much to me. It’s a real love/hate game. I never want to miss it, but hate to sit through, I love to win and hate to lose, and it has me on edge, for the whole week leading in.

Stephen Ford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m really looking forward to Good Friday this year.

At the time of writing it looks like a possible sell-out crowd which will be a first for some time.

I am hoping that the performance at Leigh last week will be a turning point in our season as the intensity we showed for virtually 80 minutes was the first time this season we played possibly as well as we can.

I am assuming that Field and Cust will not be available due to injuries, as well as Isa due to a one match suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To lose Field is a body blow but to also see Isa on the side lines could potentially be too big of a hurdle for us to deliver a much sought victory..

I expect KPP, Smithies and Shorrocks to be the starting back row and quite possibly Powell to halfback with O’Neill starting at hooker.

We look much faster with O’Neill at the play the ball so that for me is a big plus however, Powell at HB means we lose lots of pace in the middle of the park.

Under normal circumstances I would go with young Logan Astley at HB but I suspect that Peet will feel that he needs the experience of Powell around the pitch for a full 80 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Marshall is fit then our three quarters will be strong and hopefully they can give us an advantage over their opposition.

For me our props need to deliver their best performance for many years.

Walmsley is missing for Saints so hopefully Cooper and Byrne can give us a good strong start, with Havard and Ellis coming off the bench giving extended minutes and repeating their good performances at Leigh last week.

Saints have been very sluggish since their World Club Challenge success in Australia and hopefully this continues on Friday as I think we may need a little bit of luck to get us a victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather forecast is good so the dry conditions may just give the edge if we can utilise our speed out wide.

I haven’t looked forward to a home game against Saints for such a long time and I hope I’m not disappointed come the final whistle. Can’t wait for 3pm on Friday.

Darren Wrudd

When asked what a Good Friday Derby means to me I instantly get a few butterflies in my tummy, that faint nervousness that only a win can settle- the edge of the seat feeling that can be a fine line between elation and despair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s always a fiery atmosphere on the field. The game signifies much more than two points in the table, far more even than a local bragging right which can be forgotten as the season rolls on.

No this game is electric, desperate and a bowl full of happiness should the score go our way.

All eyes have been on the disciplinary panel this week and of course Isa has missed out which is a great loss for us but also a huge chance for someone to step into some mighty big shoes.

Willie Isa is in my eyes such a valuable asset to this club he can leave a huge gap with his energy and tough uncompromising style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Kai Pearce Paul is going to plug that gap he will need to find his best game and make some mature decisions on when to offload the ball and when to hold on.

Add to that of course our injury list which all happen to be in the backs with Field out for a couple of months, while Liam Marshall and Cade Cust are testing week by week.

This means we could be looking hard for a back line who can show some consistency in game plan and there are options there which may again present some interesting combinations.

Perhaps Sam Powell could stick out the 80 minutes at hooker and see O’Neill at half or vice versa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing for certain is that our pack will need to be at its best to have any chance at all.

With Alex Walmsley out of contention it removes one threat but in comes another and Saints are known for their relentless pressure down the middle.

Come what may, I am looking forward to this more than any other game so far this year and in the words of Matt Peet, you would be crazy not to go.

So if any of the lads read this, we are all behind you. Just run hard, choose well and enjoy the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glynn Bradshaw

It’s a massive game, there should be a tremendous atmosphere with a near full house, I just hope we can rise to the occasion.

It was a great win at Leigh, particularly enjoyable second half, and a few really good performers, in particular French, Havard and Smith, but losing Field is a massive blow

The next two weeks we will see what we are made of with a trip to the Halliwell Jones following the Saints game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints are not playing at their best at the moment, but you worry how long will that continue

They have threats all across the field allied with a strong defence, making them a dangerous team.

They will miss Walmsley but not as much as we will miss Field.

We will need to complete high, be disciplined and strong in defence to prevail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wouldn’t be surprised if we sprung a surprise at stand off and not play Powell as most people expect.

Looking at the squad we have plenty of options, and only players I am certain will be playing are French at 1, Wardle at 4 and Field at 7, otherwise I’m not certain who will play where.