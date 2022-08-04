Patrick Mago and Jake Bibby both posed for photos with fans alongside the Challenge Cup

Wigan Warriors fans meet first team stars and the Challenge Cup

Wigan Warriors fans were given the opportunity to meet some first team players and to see the Challenge Cup at a recent event.

By Michelle Adamson
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 12:00 pm

Patrick Mago and Jake Bibby both attended The Museum of Wigan Life, where they posed for photos and chatted to supporters.

1. Family photo

Supporters of all ages were given the chance to take photos

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Inspiring young fans

A young supporter lifts the trophy

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

3. A great moment

Wigan won the Challenge Cup back in May following a victory over Huddersfield

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

4. Trophy lift

Mago and Bibby both featured in Wigan's 20th win in the competition

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Jake Bibby
Next Page
Page 1 of 2