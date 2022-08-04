Patrick Mago and Jake Bibby both attended The Museum of Wigan Life, where they posed for photos and chatted to supporters.
1. Family photo
Supporters of all ages were given the chance to take photos
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. Inspiring young fans
A young supporter lifts the trophy
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. A great moment
Wigan won the Challenge Cup back in May following a victory over Huddersfield
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. Trophy lift
Mago and Bibby both featured in Wigan's 20th win in the competition
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson