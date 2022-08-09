The former Warrington scrum-half, who became Matty Peet’s assistant coach at the end of last year, is leaving to take up a role with Brisbane Broncos in the NRL .

Another added: “Such a shame, he will be missed, but well done and good luck.”A third wrote: “Gutted about that. Thank you for your service to the club Lee, you will be missed.”One supporter noted just how difficult it might be to replace Briers next season, stating: “Going to be hard to fill his boot. Need someone with him now shadowing. You have done Wigan proud, not lets get to Old Trafford and finally get you a GF ring.”