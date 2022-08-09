Wigan Warriors fans react to the announcement of Lee Briers' departure at the end of the season

Wigan Warriors fans have wished Lee Briers good luck after it was announced he would depart the club at the end of the season.

By Amos Wynn
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 12:00 pm

The former Warrington scrum-half, who became Matty Peet’s assistant coach at the end of last year, is leaving to take up a role with Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.

Fans have been reacting on social media to the news.

One wrote: “Good luck Lee, live your dreams and have no regrets. Come back to the Warriors in the future.”

Another added: “Such a shame, he will be missed, but well done and good luck.”A third wrote: “Gutted about that. Thank you for your service to the club Lee, you will be missed.”One supporter noted just how difficult it might be to replace Briers next season, stating: “Going to be hard to fill his boot. Need someone with him now shadowing. You have done Wigan proud, not lets get to Old Trafford and finally get you a GF ring.”

