The navy shirt features a neon design consisting of multi-coloured flashes, a purple trim and an ombre gradient effect on the club’s badge.

Supporters have been left delighted by the “smart” strip.

One person wrote: “That is gorgeous.”

Jai Field shows off the 2023 away kit

Another added: “Unbelievable, 100% want.”

A third noted: “Wow that is outstanding.”

While a fourth stated: “One to add to the Christmas list.”

Some people have been comparing it to the club’s other recent release, which came out a few weeks ago.

One fan wrote: “Miles better than the home one.”

While another added: “I’m proper torn now, I’ll have to be a good boy and hope Father Christmas brings both.”

A third exclaimed: “Best set of kits we’ve had for years.”

The away shirt can be purchased online and in the club store at Robin Park Arena.