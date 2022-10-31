Wigan Warriors fans react to the club's 'smart' new away kit for 2023
Wigan Warriors fans have been reacting to the club’s new away kit for the 2023 season.
The navy shirt features a neon design consisting of multi-coloured flashes, a purple trim and an ombre gradient effect on the club’s badge.
Supporters have been left delighted by the “smart” strip.
One person wrote: “That is gorgeous.”
Most Popular
Another added: “Unbelievable, 100% want.”
A third noted: “Wow that is outstanding.”
While a fourth stated: “One to add to the Christmas list.”
Some people have been comparing it to the club’s other recent release, which came out a few weeks ago.
One fan wrote: “Miles better than the home one.”
While another added: “I’m proper torn now, I’ll have to be a good boy and hope Father Christmas brings both.”
A third exclaimed: “Best set of kits we’ve had for years.”
The away shirt can be purchased online and in the club store at Robin Park Arena.
Adult shirts are priced at £50, with juniors costing £35.