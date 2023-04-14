Robert Kenyon

Wow, what a great day, the sun was shining as always at the DW on Good Friday and the rugby Gods shined on the scoreboard.

I look forward to Good Friday more than Christmas Day, that one day a year when most people are off work, it’s a day game when the majority of fans and families can attend, we have the quality on the pitch and it was great to see 24,000 fans back in the stadium- we just need to build on that.

Wigan Warriors fans enjoyed the Good Friday Derby

Those 24,000 were passionate fans not people on a freebie or voucher code.

Passionate fans generate atmosphere so trying to get some of those 24,000 in for the Warrington and Leeds games would be brilliant.

I’m looking towards the Warrington game, I think the Catalans game would have taken a lot out of them emotionally and after their open top bus parade they’ll shift their focus to us, I’m hoping we catch them off guard and knock the wheels off their season after seeing their classless ‘us v them’ marketing campaign.

We will be likely to be swapping Cooper with Mago, who I’m hoping has a point to prove and lays down a marker, and maybe a return of Willie Isa.

The Warriors overcame St Helens in their previous outing

This game will be the biggest test of the season for Warrington.

For us, it will be a good chance to see how we go against an experienced pack.

It’s also French v Dufty, two electric fullbacks. It’ll be a cracker.

Glynn Bradshaw

It was a special win on Friday, which means more than two points, especially to someone who lives and works in the borough of St Helens.

It was a good team effort, lads scrambled well in defence, and Shorrocks did a great job for us as a deputy stand-off, while French made headlines with his defence.

I thought we looked comfortable for the first 30 minutes and then Saints started to make a few inroads in our defence, but our desire to keep our line intact shone bright- I think we wanted it more.

Two nice passes for our tries by Smith and French, and to only concede six points was very pleasing.

I thought Smith was good, along with Ellis, but thought Smithies got MOM due to our defence winning the day for us.

Prior to the game, I thought that we would miss Field more than they would miss Walmsley, but on reflection and all credit to our guys, it turned out to be the other way.

Looking ahead to the Warrington game, another tough game expected, they are the benchmark in Super League this year, and I expect them to play to their strengths down the middle, although Dufty’s pace is something that we need to be wary of also.

Another good atmosphere is expected, with another good turnout from the Warriors faithful.

Ben Reid

I’ve yet to come down from the last two weeks. It’s been a whirlwind and a constant high of emotions.

After beating Leigh, in the way we did, I still held doubts about the derby, I think I always do, no matter what form either side are in.

I was going through the game in my head all week, and pictured a number of outcomes. I don’t think many could have been better than what we got last week on Good Friday.

It truly was a fantastic performance, atmosphere and feel the whole game.

It felt big, it looked big and I’m so glad we delivered for the 24,275 fans in attendance.

I thought the Wigan fans did a great job all game and kept the away end pretty quiet.

One thing that really made me happy was Joe Shorrocks getting his chance, capitalising on that chance and being the one lauded most by the fans.

It was a great day, a great game, a big win and one we can certainly build on for Warrington.

This week feels a little different for me. After the Leigh win I was still dubious if we could turn up and put in a performance to win against Saints, especially missing the likes of Field, Cust and Isa. But this week, this week I’m full of confidence, I just don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad one.

Warrington are no doubt the team of the season so far.

We can all laugh and joke about them, but they deserve their plaudits so far in 2023.

Every week neutrals are waiting for them to slip up and lose, or go back to last year's form, but they just get better.

Last week's win at Catalans, down to 12-men was a real good and big win for them.

It feels different around Wire this year and this week's game is another huge one in the rivalry.

Smithies will be missed, but so will Philbin for the Wolves. I think it’ll be a tight contest, one won by Wigan in the end.

Stephen Ford

A great result on Good Friday. I thought that the coaching team did a great job in preparation and the team delivered a very composed performance and delivered when it was required.

I thought all 17 players played their part but special mentions to Smithies, Smith, Shorrocks and Ellis.

It was a fantastic atmosphere and wasn’t it great to see a full house.

Our defence was excellent and Saints could only score via a kick.

If Field had been available with the performance from the team and the dry conditions I think that the victory margin would have been even greater than the final actual score.

The only negative was the injury to Cooper and the subsequent news that he is now out for the season.

I thought that he had a decent game and was starting to deliver a performance that had triggered us to sign the lad.

He will be sorely missed for the remainder of the season. Hopefully there are no more injuries for the Wire game as the suspension of Smithies together with the loss of Cooper has us stretched already in the forwards.

Wire have started well but haven’t played Saints or ourselves so far this season and only just beat a very depleted Catalans team.

I am expecting a very tough game even though Wire will have at least six players missing but their starting 13 will still be very strong.

Hopefully the Saints game hasn’t taken too much out of the tank because Wire have a very big and aggressive pack particularly, with their Aussie contingent.

If we don’t match our aggression and never say die attitude as per Saints it could be a long day in the office.

We need to negate Vaughan and the threat of Williams.

Unlike a lot of Wigan fans I am a fan of Williams and my worry is that he could be the difference between the two teams.

I expect Isa and Mago to replace Cooper and Smithies. Mago has been exceptionally disappointing when he has played this season and personally I would put Hill in before him.

Hopefully Mago realises that he needs to drastically improve his work rate and desire.

I anticipate another close game but Wire may just edge it particularly if they get off to a good start.

It won’t be a major drama if we lose but another performance in line with Leyth and Saints would be very encouraging for the remainder of the season.

Darren Wrudd

It could not have been a better day for rugby league last Friday, super sunshine and a team that was dedicated to defence.

I enjoyed that bucketful of happiness dished up by our lads as much as I enjoyed the silence of the North Stand.

There were some absolutely stand out performances from our lads and it is difficult to single any out when the team is firing with such togetherness, but having been a critic of his for some time I feel I must set the record straight.

Kai Pearce-Paul comes across as a lovely lad, most humble and respectful when on duty at the club, but I have wondered at his maturity of choices when playing at this level. He had his best game in a Wigan shirt bar none.

The defensive efforts that lad was running in, shut down play after play that Saints were throwing at us and his choices of as and when he should even look at an offload meant he showed quality and class beyond his young age.

Kai has obviously worked so very hard on his game and it shows, well done lad, you shone out in a team full of stars.

The match however was a real blow for Mike Cooper. I bet he was looking forward to this week against his old side but alas we won’t get to see him for the rest of the season with that horrible knee injury.

Get well soon Coop’s, you often lead the way.

Added to that the one match ban picked up by Smithies and we could be looking a little light in the pack, but then I look down the roster and there’s no fear of that.

We have such a strength in depth in the current squad with no great emphasis in any one department.

So I am looking forward to the final selection to travel down the road to Warrington to knock them off their perch.

Just to bring back two points from them would cheer me up no end as to be honest I simply cannot stand Darryl Powell.

I don’t know him personally, which makes it somewhat unreasonable perhaps, but he oozes a smug superior attitude and constantly tries to undermine the officials with his comments.

Nah, although they have bought a good side this year I don’t see anything that we cannot and should not handle. S