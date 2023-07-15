News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors fans show their support for Matty Peet's side in the victory over Warrington Wolves- in pictures

Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways with a 26-12 victory over Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Jake Wardle and Liam Farrell all went over for Matty Peet’s side.

After going into the break level, the Warriors went up a gear in the second half.

Here are some of the best fan photos from the game:

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the game against Warrington Wolves.

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the game against Warrington Wolves. Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the game against Warrington Wolves.

2. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the game against Warrington Wolves. Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the game against Warrington Wolves.

3. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the game against Warrington Wolves. Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the game against Warrington Wolves.

4. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the game against Warrington Wolves. Photo: Bernard Platt

