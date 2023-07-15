Wigan Warriors fans show their support for Matty Peet's side in the victory over Warrington Wolves- in pictures
Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways with a 26-12 victory over Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST
Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Jake Wardle and Liam Farrell all went over for Matty Peet’s side.
After going into the break level, the Warriors went up a gear in the second half.
Here are some of the best fan photos from the game:
