Wigan Warriors fans show their support for Matty Peet's side in their game against Salford Red Devils- in pictures
Wigan Warriors fans made the short trip to the AJ Bell Stadium as Matty Peet’s side took on Salford Red Devils.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Liam Farrell was among the scorers, as the club captain went over for a brace in the 26-6 victory.
The result moves Matty Peet’s side up to third in the table, after another interesting weekend of results.
Here are some of the best fan pictures:
