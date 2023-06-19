Wigan Warriors fans show their support in the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves- in pictures
Wigan Warriors fans showed their support for Matty Peet’s side in the Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Toby King and Abbas Miski went over for tries in the 14-12 win at the DW Stadium.
Supporters made themselves heard, as the Warriors played the majority of the game with 12-men following Kaide Ellis’ red card.
Here are some of the best fan photos:
