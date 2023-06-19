News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors fans show their support in the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington Wolves- in pictures

Wigan Warriors fans showed their support for Matty Peet’s side in the Challenge Cup quarter-final victory over Warrington Wolves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Toby King and Abbas Miski went over for tries in the 14-12 win at the DW Stadium.

Supporters made themselves heard, as the Warriors played the majority of the game with 12-men following Kaide Ellis’ red card.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves.

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves.

2. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves. Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves.

3. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves. Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves.

4. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans at the DW Stadium for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves. Photo: Bernard Platt

