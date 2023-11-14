Wigan Warriors have been priced as favourites by the bookmakers to win the Super League title, the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Bet have priced Matt Peet’s side as the favourites in each individual title race, with odds of 2/1 to go back-to-back and claim the Super League trophy for the seventh time, having defeated Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford earlier in October.

St Helens open as second-favourites to win the Super League showcase event next year, with Rohan Smith’s Leeds Rhinos third-favourites at 7/1, despite finishing outside the top six in 2023.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors are favourites to win the Super League competition once again in 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s Grand Finalists in the Dragons are fifth-favourites, with Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves priced above at 8/1.

In the Challenge Cup, Wigan are favourites followed by St Helens (5/1), Leeds Rhinos (6/1), Catalans Dragons (7/1) and 2023 winners Leigh Leopards at 8/1.

Super League sponsors Betfred have also priced Wigan as favourites to win in Manchester next year, as well as to lift the prestigious Challenge Cup trophy.

Having won this year’s League Leaders’ Shield at the Leigh Sports Village, the Warriors are Sky Bet’s favourites at 13/8 to finish the season at the top of the table again.

Super League title odds, courtesy of Sky Bet:

St Helens 11-4

Leeds Rhinos 7-1

Warrington Wolves 8-1

Catalans Dragons 10-1

Hull KR 12-1

Leigh Leopards 14-1

Huddersfield Giants 20-1

Hull FC 22-1

Salford Red Devils 50-1

Castleford Tigers 66-1