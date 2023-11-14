Wigan Warriors favourites to dominate 2024 season
Sky Bet have priced Matt Peet’s side as the favourites in each individual title race, with odds of 2/1 to go back-to-back and claim the Super League trophy for the seventh time, having defeated Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford earlier in October.
St Helens open as second-favourites to win the Super League showcase event next year, with Rohan Smith’s Leeds Rhinos third-favourites at 7/1, despite finishing outside the top six in 2023.
This year’s Grand Finalists in the Dragons are fifth-favourites, with Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves priced above at 8/1.
In the Challenge Cup, Wigan are favourites followed by St Helens (5/1), Leeds Rhinos (6/1), Catalans Dragons (7/1) and 2023 winners Leigh Leopards at 8/1.
Super League sponsors Betfred have also priced Wigan as favourites to win in Manchester next year, as well as to lift the prestigious Challenge Cup trophy.
Having won this year’s League Leaders’ Shield at the Leigh Sports Village, the Warriors are Sky Bet’s favourites at 13/8 to finish the season at the top of the table again.
Super League title odds, courtesy of Sky Bet:
Wigan Warriors 2-1
St Helens 11-4
Leeds Rhinos 7-1
Warrington Wolves 8-1
Catalans Dragons 10-1
Hull KR 12-1
Leigh Leopards 14-1
Huddersfield Giants 20-1
Hull FC 22-1
Salford Red Devils 50-1
Castleford Tigers 66-1
London Broncos 125-1