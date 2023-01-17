Wigan Warriors first team stars discuss the impact they hope to have with the club's community initiative

The club has headed out to a range of places across the town throughout the last few months.

On a recent visit to Hawkley Hall High School, members of the first team discussed the reasons behind the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Marshall said: “It’s a big thing Matty (Peet) has brought in.

Wigan Warriors recently visited Hawkley Hall High School as part of their community initiative

“Days like this are really good, just coming into the schools and getting involved.

“It really gives a bit back. Hopefully we’ll get a few of these boys and girls coming down to watch us when the season starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it helps everyone, so it’s a plus for those involved.

“When I was a kid we didn’t get too much of this in schools, but I remember going to Wigan camps and bumping into players at presentations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You were always a bit in awe of them, and it really made you want to be like them.

“Hopefully we’ve had a little impact because it is massive for Wigan as a town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It reminds me of back when I was in school,” Toby King added.

“I used to love playing rugby with my mates, you can’t beat it, they were the best days of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t really have anything like this, you know, eight players coming down to coach.

“The kids really love it so it's good to see smiles on their faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a brilliant idea and it’s really good that Wigan are doing this.

“Every Friday we go out, visiting different places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just schools, it’s the whole community- it’s class.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willie Isa also agrees it is important for the club to give something back.

“It’s good fun, just seeing the kids have a laugh and get competitive,” he stated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve all been that age at one stage, so it’s great for them to see that we are accessible, and we just need to make sure we interact.

“We are just making sure we give them a smile and give them a break from whatever they are doing in school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can help someone then we’ve done our job properly, so it’s great to do.”

Andy Duncalf of Hawkley Hall High School admits the impact of player visits can be huge for pupils at local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’re quite privileged at Hawkley Hall to have the players coming down.

“We’ve got a fantastic relationship with the community foundation, and having coaches coming on a weekly basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is all on the back of what we’ve achieved in the last 18 months.

“Stuff like this is second to none, because when we let the pupils know they were visibly excited to be with the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The one thing I’ll say about the players is, their interaction is absolutely exceptional because they get involved and have a laugh.

“In terms of inspiration, some of our players are on scholarships at the club and that pathway is visible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the community foundation and initiatives at the school a number of pupils have started playing.