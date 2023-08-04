News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Wigan Warriors first team trio named in reserves starting line-up

Sam Powell has been named in the starting line-up for Wigan Warriors reserves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read

John Winder’s are in action against Hull KR at Robin Park Arena ahead of tonight’s Super League fixture at the DW Stadium.

Powell is currently working his way back from a shoulder injury, and features in the reserves side alongside the likes of Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire.

Meanwhile, youngsters Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas have also been named in the starting 13.