Wigan Warriors first team trio named in reserves starting line-up
Sam Powell has been named in the starting line-up for Wigan Warriors reserves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
John Winder’s are in action against Hull KR at Robin Park Arena ahead of tonight’s Super League fixture at the DW Stadium.
Powell is currently working his way back from a shoulder injury, and features in the reserves side alongside the likes of Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire.
Meanwhile, youngsters Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas have also been named in the starting 13.