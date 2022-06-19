1. Wigan Warriors pair can be key for Shaun Wane’s side

Liam Farrell and John Bateman should almost certainly be important components for England in the World Cup later this year.

The pair have been in excellent form for Wigan so far this year, and are players Shaun Wane knows well.

Liam Farrell in action for England

Both played their part in the victory over the All Stars, and their influence could be crucial by the time the tournament starts in October.

2. Fantastic display from Bateman

Bateman was in fantastic form against Ellery Hanley’s side, as he put in a superb performance as England’s loose forward.

He did incredibly well to keep hold of the ball for his try, as he crashed over the line.

Meanwhile, he also assisted George Williams in the first half, after making a powerful break into the opponents half.

He fully deserved to be named man of the match, and could certainly be used in a similar role for Wigan going forward.

3. Consistent as always from Farrell

Farrell is regularly an important figure for Wigan, and he certainly transferred that over to England as well.

His consistency and leadership makes him crucial to any side he plays in.

Against the All Stars, he was continually making clever runs to test the opposition as he searched for a way through.

4. Places up for grabs

Wane stated after the match that there are still plenty of places up for grabs ahead of the World Cup.

He admitted only four players are certainties for the opening game at St James’ Park, with form still very much a major factor in those instances as well.

This will provide a boost to a lot of players who weren’t involved in the mid-season international, while also keeping those included on their toes.

Despite the win, the England head coach will still be looking for ways to improve his side.

5. Double header proves to be a success

Prior to the men’s game, the women were in action as well, beating France 36-10.

It was a solid contest, and a strong bit of World Cup preparation.