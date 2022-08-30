Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. A great day for the seven debutants

Seven players made their Wigan debuts on Monday afternoon.

It was a proud day for each of them, and a great chance for the traveling fans to see some future talent.

Wigan Warriors named a young side against Hull KR

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a season of performing for the academy, the reserves or out on loan, it was a very much a deserved opportunity for them all.

While the game ended in defeat, it remains a fantastic occasion and a day they won’t forget.

2. Wigan battled until the end

There were moments in the match were you felt Wigan could’ve done better.

Some errors were avoidable, and with a little bit more composure they could’ve put Hull KR under some more pressure in certain moments.

Nonetheless, you can’t criticise the work ethic of the team.

Even with the game out of their reach, they continued to push and posted some late points on the board.

They also played some good rugby at times, with the final spark just missing to unlock the defence.

3. Debut tries

Ben O’Keefe and Jack Bibby marked their first senior appearances for Wigan with a try each.

For both, it is something they will never forget.

O’Keefe worked hard all afternoon out on the wing, and also impressed in the role of kicker.

Meanwhile, coming off the bench, Bibby was alert enough to collect the ball and take his chance under the sticks.

4. Astley and Nsemba impressive

Logan Astley gave a great account of himself at halfback, looking busy throughout the game.

He made a number of clever runs, and just needed a bit more confidence at times to punish the opposition.

Junior Nsemba also looked good, as he made his first competitive outing for the club.

He made strong runs throughout, with only a forward pass denying him a try on his debut.

5. Proud day for Partington

Captaining the young Wigan side was Oliver Partington.

It seemed fitting for him to be handed the armband, due to him having taken the same path as the debutants.

As a boyhood Warriors fan, it was certainly an honour that meant a lot to him.