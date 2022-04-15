1. A great occasion

First things first, despite the result for Wigan, the Good Friday Derby remains one of the best occasions in Super League.

It’s been hugely missed throughout the last few years, and to see so much hype around a rugby league game is fantastic.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors were defeated by St Helens in the Good Friday Derby

The atmosphere inside the Totally Wicked Stadium was incredible, with the travelling Warriors fans contributing heavily to that.

2. Not much separated the sides in the early stages

Despite the final result suggesting a comfortable afternoon for St Helens, they were tested for periods of the game.

Wigan made it hard for them early on in the game, and put them under some pressure, with Jai Field on hand to score the opening try of the game.

As the game went on it became less competitive for a number of different reasons, but the home side certainly didn’t have it all their own way.

Read more:

3. Saints showed their class

St Helens have been the best team in Super League for the last few years, and it’s easy to see why.

They probably weren’t at their scintillating best in the game, but still came away with a good result.

Despite having two early tries ruled out, before falling behind, they remained relentless and didn’t let their heads drop at any point.

4. Injury concern for Leuluai

A major concern for Wigan could potentially be an injury to Thomas Leuluai.

The Warriors captain went off in the early stages of the second half with a knee problem.

The full extent of this is currently unknown, but it’ll be a nervous wait to find out.

While Harry Smith is a great backup to have and will do a great job, Leuluai has been truly sensational so far this year.

5. Sam Powell could face a tough punishment

The challenge which saw Sam Powell sin-binned was not something you’d expect to see from him.

He was probably lucky to get away with a yellow, and will no doubt receive a ban for it.