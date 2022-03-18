1. Field continues his superb form

Prior to the match on Thursday night, Jai Field was named Super League Player of the Month for February.

The fullback has enjoyed an incredible season so far, and has bounced back superbly from his injury troubles last year.

Jai Field enjoyed a good night against Castleford

Once again he proved to be unplayable against Castleford, who just couldn’t handle his pace and agility.

He played a key part in a number of tries, as he was a positive force, leading Wigan forward.

The standout moment has to be his try, where he picked up the ball in his own half and cut through the Tigers defence.

He did that so many times throughout the evening and is proving to be a real asset to his side.

2. Wigan weren’t at their best but still did enough to win

Wigan certainly improved on their display against Catalans but still spent some period on the back foot.

They once again invited some pressure on themselves in certain moments of the game, and could’ve been punished on a few occasions.

Being handed a man advantage on two occasions certainly helped Peet’s side, and really made the most of it.

Prior to Brad Martin’s red card, momentum has swung in favour of the visitors, who were only trailing by six points, so it could’ve been a much more tense ending.

Regardless of that, Wigan still did enough to get the two points and showed some good glimpses of what they are capable of.

3. Another controversial booking

Just before half time, Mahe Fonua was shown a yellow card and sent to the sin bin for what was perceived to be a late tackle.

Safe to say this decision sparked quite a bit of fury among all rugby league fans, and rightly so.

It seemed like a ridiculous decision, and probably the harshest so far this year amid the clamp down from officials.

There was very little Fonua could do, as there was a split second between Field releasing the ball and contact being made.

4. No question about the red card

While there were question marks around the sin-binning, the same can’t be said for Brad Martin’s red card.

The red card was absolutely the right decision, and is the kind of tackle the new laws are trying to eradicate.

Martin’s challenge on Willie Isa was high and the prop can’t have any complaints.

The bit that will prove to be harsh and over the top is the punishment he will now be handed.

5. Great to see some players back in action

Peet had to make a few enforced changes to his side due to suspensions and illness.

It was great to see Sam Halsall in action, after his good spells away from the first team.

Meanwhile Ollie Partington returned to the team after missing the Catalans game, and put in a strong display.

The most notable returnee was Ethan Havard, who went over for a try in his first appearance of the season.