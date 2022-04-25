1. A tight game and a good test

Wigan had to work really hard to come away with the two points on Sunday afternoon.

Just because Salford are currently sitting in the bottom half of the table, that doesn't mean they lack the ability to hurt teams.

Jai Field scored a late winner for Wigan Warriors against Salford Red Devils

Paul Rowley’s side really pushed the Warriors hard, and did well to come back after trailing by two tries at half time.

The latter stages of the game were nervy for everyone involved.

Wigan failed to execute a number of chances which could’ve sealed the game, while Salford tried to claim the victory via a drop goal.

It was good to see Matty Peet’s side win in this manner, especially after a hectic Easter period.

2. Field proves to be the key again

Jai Field continues to be the standout player for Wigan.

It’s been rare this season where he hasn’t been one of the talking points after each game.

He would be an asset to any side in the competition.

The way he picked up the ball well inside his own half, and sprinted through the gaps to find the Salford try line was exceptional.

Of course his pace plays a big part of the way he plays, but his vision to see the space is unbelievable.

3. Ellis is finding his feet

Since making his return from a five-match suspension, Kaide Ellis has looked really good for Wigan.

He has come back fresh, which has been evident in his displays.

The prop has probably put in his best two performances in cherry and white in the last two games.

He looked really solid at both ends of the field, and getting a try will always do some good as well.

4. Great to see Thornley back in action

It’s been a tough start to the season for Iain Thornley.

The centre missed a few months after picking up an injury 20 minutes into the opening game against Hull KR, before picking up a knock in his second outing of the campaign against Wakefield Trinity.

It was great to see him back in action against Salford Red Devils, and completing the full 80 minutes without any problems.

Hopefully this will be the end of his injury problems, as he can be a really important player for the Warriors this season.

5. Improvements need to be made ahead of the next few weeks

Wigan will need to step things up ahead of some big fixtures in the next month, with games against Warrington and St Helens coming up.

Salford did make the match on Sunday tough, but some mistakes were also made.

There’s plenty of explanation for that, with this game coming during the busiest period of the season and a few changes being made to the squad.