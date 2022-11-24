Multiple members of the current first team, including Liam Farrell and Liam Marshall, came through the club’s academy system, with many other youth products making a name for themselves throughout the years.

As 2023 approaches, a set of new players could make their presence known.

Here are five youngsters to look out for next season:

Logan Astley made his senior debut for Wigan Warriors last season

Junior Nsemba:

The prop initially stood out during the last pre-season, featuring in the games against Newcastle Thunder and Warrington Wolves.

His performance at Kingston Park in particular caught the attention of quite a few fans, as he was named player of the match.

Throughout the course of 2022, he predominantly appeared for the reserves and the academy sides, but was named in the first team squad a few times.

Tom Forber in action for Newcastle Thunder

Like a lot of young players, Nsemba made his senior debut in a defeat to Hull KR at Craven Park.

He has also represented Lancashire in the Origin series.

Logan Astley:

Logan Astley featured for the Wigan first team on a number of occasions during the 2022 season.

The halfback made his debut against Huddersfield Giants back in May, before being part of the youthful side to face Hull KR.

For the reserves, he played an instrumental role in an unbeaten season, and Grand Final win, for John Winder’s side.

Zach Eckersley:

Like Nsemba, Zach Eckersley featured in both of Wigan’s pre-season games last year, but did have a few injuries throughout the campaign.

His senior debut against Hull KR in August could be a taster for what is to come, with Matty Peet seeing him as a strong option.

The Warriors head coach said: “He’s a player we think has got really good potential, and we will be working hard with him in pre-season to make sure he’s ready to go as well.”

Harvie Hill:

Harvie Hill’s efforts last year saw him named Wigan’s academy player of the year, as well as being handed his debut against Rovers.

He was also selected by England Knights at the end of the season.

Tom Forber:

You might’ve guessed it, but Tom Forber also made his Super League debut against Hull KR last year.