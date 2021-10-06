Wigan Warriors forward departure confirmed

Joe Bullock

The 28-year-old former Barrow prop becomes the fifth new face for new Wolves coach Daryl Powell following the captures of Peter Mata'utia, Oliver Holmes, James Harrison and Greg Minikin.

"I'm really happy to be joining the club," he said. "I've had plenty of good battles with Warrington over the years whilst at Wigan so to get the opportunity to pull on the kit next year is a big honour for me.

"It's a great opportunity for me to come here and I think it's a good progression in my career. I'm looking forward to what we can do in the years ahead.

“I’ve had some good chats with Daryl Powell - I know what I can bring to the team and I’m looking forward to putting in some good performances now.

“The atmosphere is always good at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and the fans are always very loud.

"I can’t wait to run out for the first time.”

Meanwhile, former Warriors prop Samy Kibula has left Warrington, and penned a one-year deal at Bradford.

The 22-year-old was a member of Wigan’s Academy side that enjoyed Grand Final success in 2017 and 2018.

He joined Warrington in 2020, having enjoyed loan spells at Swinton Lions and Dewsbury Rams in 2019, but was unable to break into the first team.

“I am excited to be joining Bradford," he said. "It is a massive club and I am looking forward to getting started and helping the club get to its goals.

“It is a massive club with a massive fan base, the coaches have massive ambitions of getting back to Super League, and I wanted to be at Bradford to help them do that.

“It has been my toughest year yet having been out for a while, so I just want to get back playing rugby and having experience in the Championship will be massive for me.

“I have been at Wigan and Warrington and trained and played with some great pros and now joining Bradford I have more great role models to learn off to help improve my game."