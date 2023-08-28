Wigan Warriors forward handed ban- while Sam Tomkins discovers punishment for 'raising knee in tackle'

The 27-year-old has been charged with a Grade B Dangerous Contact in Saturday’s 34-0 victory over Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Wigan will now be without the prop for Friday’s game against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.

The official reasoning for the punishment stated: “Law 15.1 (i). Dangerous Contact - Defending player, in or after effecting a tackle, uses any part of their body forcefully to bend or apply unnecessary pressure to the head and/or neck and/or spinal column of the tackled player so as to keep the tackled player at a disadvantage in or after the tackle.”

Meanwhile, Sam Tomkins has been handed a £250 fine for a Grade B Raising knee in tackle.