Wigan Warriors forward joins York on loan
Wigan fringe forward James McDonnell is heading out on loan.
He has joined Betfred Championship side York City Knights on an initial two-week deal.
Knights head coach, James Ford, has previously coached the 21-year-old, when McDonnell lined up in the back-row for England academy in late 2018 when Ford was assistant coach and helped England to a series victory over the visiting Australia Schoolboys team.
The former Wigan St Judes ARLFC junior made his Betfred Super League debut for Wigan in September 2020 - at centre. He has not played for Adrian Lam's side this year and with the reserve competition shelved as a cost-cutting measure following the pandemic, Wigan's coaching staff felt a spell on loan would benefit him.
Warriors head of youth, Darrell Goulding, said: “This is a great opportunity for James to get some valuable game time which he needs at this point of his career. York are a very ambitious club with a great set up and I’m sure James will enjoy his time there and further his development.”