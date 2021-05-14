Wigan Warriors forward joins York on loan

James McDonnell has not featured for Adrian Lam's side this year

He has joined Betfred Championship side York City Knights on an initial two-week deal.

Knights head coach, James Ford, has previously coached the 21-year-old, when McDonnell lined up in the back-row for England academy in late 2018 when Ford was assistant coach and helped England to a series victory over the visiting Australia Schoolboys team.

The former Wigan St Judes ARLFC junior made his Betfred Super League debut for Wigan in September 2020 - at centre. He has not played for Adrian Lam's side this year and with the reserve competition shelved as a cost-cutting measure following the pandemic, Wigan's coaching staff felt a spell on loan would benefit him.

