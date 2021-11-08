Wigan Warriors forward secures exit

Mitch Clark

Clark, who featured twice during a loan spell with Thunder last season, made nine of his 16 Super League appearances for Wigan in 2020 after signing from Castleford.

“Mitch is champing at the bit to get started and is one of a few players we have said to about making this club his own," said head coach Eamon O’ Carroll, himself a former Warriors prop.

“He came up for two weeks last and made an incredible impact on the squad. He came in as what you would call a senior player and he thrived in that role.

“Coming to us, Mitch brings some good standards with him and wants an opportunity to play week in, week out and that is an opportunity that we can give him.

“He is already doing things within our environment that are really impressing me not just with his work ethic, but the way he carries himself as a person and that is another reason why we signed him.

“I think he is going to be wonderful for the group and for the young lads as well and hopefully they will follow his lead.”

Clark added: “I played two games here last season and really enjoyed being part of the setup.

“It was a great experience, I enjoyed playing in those games and I enjoyed the place too.

"I spent time in the city, I spent a lot of time down at the beach, it was good times.

“I’m looking forward to being part of the journey Newcastle are setting out on and to enjoying playing rugby with a good group of players."